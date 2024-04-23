<p>Ethereum Name Service has integrated .box domain names that can be used with internet browsers.</p>\r\n<p>The .box domain is recognized as an ICANN-approved top-level domain and is the first on-chain TLD included in the ENS manager app — alongside .eth.</p>\r\n<p>With the release, users can register .box domains via the manager app, which can be used with web2 services such as email and website hosting.</p>\r\n<p>Domains hosted on .box are searchable and indexable on major browsers such as Google Chrome and Safari, and therefore are compatible with popular email services as well. </p>\r\n<p>All registrations and transfers of the .box domain are executed on the Ethereum blockchain.</p>\r\n<p>ENS mainly operates the .eth name service, which offers a simpler alternative to traditionally long Ethereum addresses. Currently, over 2.8 million .eth names have been issued.</p>\r\n<p>The addition of .box domains to its platform is aimed at further connecting web2 and web3 ecosystems. Unlike .eth, which doesn’t interact with the internet’s default naming protocol, DNS, the .box domain will be accessible on all web browsers via ENS.</p>\r\n<p>“.box offers a streamlined entrance into Web3 through its on-chain TLD. ENS welcomes this integration and the user experience it brings as an additional, hassle-free option to register your digital identity,” said Nick Johnson, lead developer and founder of ENS.</p>\r\n<p>Users will also be given the capability to use Ethereum and .box names concurrently by tokenizing a DNS domain with each naming registration and integrating a crypto counterpart.</p>\r\n<p>Over the last year, ENS has made efforts to bridge with the traditional web. Besides .box integration, it recently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276007/ens-collaborates-with-godaddy-to-link-web-domains-with-blockchain-names">collaborated</a> with popular domain registrar GoDaddy to link web domains to ENS names.</p>\r\n<p>“ENS stands as the preeminent naming protocol in the web3 ecosystem. Looking ahead, we believe the appetite for web3 usernames will vastly surpass the current demand for traditional web domains,” said Josh Brandley, founder of .box domains.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>