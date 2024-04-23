<p>The decentralized artificial intelligence firm Prime Intellect raised $5.5 million seed funding.</p>\r\n<p>CoinFund and Distributed Global co-led the round, which saw additional support from Compound, Collab+Currency, Protocol Labs, Erik Voorhees of Shapeshift, Worldcoin's DCBuilder, Coinbase's Joe Lallouz, Huggingface's Clem Delangue, SemiAnalysis's Dylan Patel, Nous Research's Shivani Mitra and <a href="https://www.primeintellect.ai/blog/introducing-prime-intellect">others</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Prime Intellect is building out scalable decentralized AI development infrastructure. Prime Intellect's platform, live in beta, aggregates the global supply of centralized and decentralized GPU providers to enable on-demand computing at a low cost, according to the firm's website. The firm then wants to launch a decentralized protocol letting users own parts of the AI models they helped collaboratively train.</p>\r\n<p>"Generative <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283592/ai-related-tokens-post-gains-as-wider-crypto-market-remains-volatile">AI</a> could hit $1.3 trillion by 2032, but progress is already bottlenecked by centralized models of control," CoinFund <a href="https://twitter.com/coinfund_io/status/1782801193665970619">wrote</a> on social media Tuesday. "Prime Intellect is a decentralized AI platform leveraging distributed model training to democratize compute power- fostering collaboration and incentivizing ownership for all."</p>\r\n<p>Prime Intellect was co-founded by Vincent Weisser, who previously served as Chief of Ecosystem and AI at <a href="https://twitter.com/Molecule_dao">Molecule</a>, a tokenization and funding platform for biopharma intellectual property. Prime Intellect's other co-founder Johannes Hagemann built large language models for the past two years at the German AI startup Aleph Alpha, according to his website.</p>\r\n<p>"The Prime Intellect protocol will offer the infrastructure and crypto-economic building blocks for decentralized AI development, rewarding contributions and enabling collective governance of AI models and the value they generate," the firm <a href="https://twitter.com/PrimeIntellect/status/1782773002439897395">wrote</a> on social media.</p>\r\n<p>CoinFund also led an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272456/decentralized-infrastructure-11-5-million-series-a-coinfund">$11.5 million</a> Series A round in January for Digital Infrastructure Inc, a firm developing a decentralized car data network. Distributed Global and CoinFund also co-led a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263049/coinfund-co-leads-14-million-series-a-round-for-asset-manager-superstate">$14 million</a> Series A round for the asset manager Superstate in November 2023, The Block previously reported.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>