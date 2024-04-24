<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. prosecutors are seeking 36 months of imprisonment for Changpeng Zhao, founder and former chief executive of Binance, according to a Tuesday filing.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Zhao’s willful violation of U.S. law was no accident or oversight,” the Department of Justice said in the </span><a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/68025988/78/united-states-v-zhao/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. “He made a business decision that violating U.S. law was the best way to attract users, build his company, and line his pockets.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The United States recommends that the Court impose an above-Guidelines sentence of 36 months of imprisonment,” the DOJ added.</span></p>\r\n<p>Zhao's defense council responded to the DOJ recommendation soon after by filing its own <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.wawd.328570/gov.uscourts.wawd.328570.81.0.pdf">sentencing memo</a>. It requested the court to sentence him to probation. </p>\r\n<p>"Mr. Zhao has paid massive fines. He directed the Company to plead guilty before this<br />\r\nCourt and to resolve related civil charges with three federal agencies," Zhao's defense team wrote. "These factors strongly favor lenience." </p>\r\n<p><span data-v-f87c67ca=""><span style="font-weight: 400;">In November, </span>Zhao </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/266430/seattle-judge-accepts-former-binance-ceo-changpeng-zhaos-guilty-plea" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">pleaded guilty</span></a><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> in the U.S. to anti-money laundering and sanctions violations, and agreed to pay a $50 million fine. He stepped down from his chief executive post. Binance agreed to pay $4.3 billion in one of the largest corporate settlements in history. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While Zhao’s sentencing is scheduled for April 30, the former Binance CEO remains free on bail after securing his release with a $175 million bond. A judge previously denied his request to travel to Dubai. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance had appointed Richard Teng as its new CEO after Zhao’s departure.</span></p>\r\n<p><em>Added updates to include sentencing memorandum filed on behalf of Zhao.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>