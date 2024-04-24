<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The latest stablecoin bill introduced in the Senate, if passed, could embolden banks to step into the stablecoin markets, according to ratings agency S&amp;P Global Ratings.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The <i>Lummis-Gillibrand Payment Stablecoin Act</i>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288723/lummis-gillibrand-introduce-bill-prohibiting-unbacked-algorithmic-stablecoins-among-other-regulatory-frameworks"><span class="s2">introduced</span></a> last week by Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., would bring clarity to regulations that "should encourage banks into the stablecoin market," the ratings agency said in a <a href="https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/research/articles/240423-your-three-minutes-in-digital-assets-new-rules-could-boost-u-s-stablecoin-adoption-13083275#:~:text=Regulatory%20clarity%20should%20encourage%20banks,maximum%20issuance%20of%20%2410%20billion."><span class="s2">note</span></a> on Wednesday. Tether, however, would not be permitted under the proposed bill, which could reduce demand for the non-U.S. based stablecoin.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">"An approval of the stablecoin bill would accelerate institutional blockchain innovation, in particular for tokenization or digital bond issuances involving on-chain payments," the ratings agency said. "The growth of institutional use cases for stablecoins would create opportunities for banks as stablecoin issuers and may also reduce Tether’s dominance in the global stablecoin market."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">The bill, if passed, will require stablecoin issuers to hold one-to-one cash or cash-equivalent reserves to back their token. It also bans algorithmic stablecoins and says issuers and users cannot use stablecoins for illicit or unauthorized purposes such as money laundering.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p4"><span class="s1">Banks are in, Tether is out</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">If the new legislation passes, it would give banks a competitive edge by limiting entities without a banking license to a max issuance of $10 billion, S&amp;P Global said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">Tether's dominance in the stablecoin market globally could slow since it is issued by a non-U.S. entity and is not allowed if the bill passes, the ratings agency added.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">"</span><span class="s1">This means that U.S. entities couldn't hold or transact in Tether, which may reduce demand while boosting U.S.-issued stablecoins," S&amp;P Global said. "We note however, that Tether transaction activity is predominantly outside the U.S., in emerging markets, and driven by retail users and remittances."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Tether did not immediately respond to a request for comment. USDT is notably the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged">data</a> from The Block Research team.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, would be integral to the passage of a stablecoin bill. The Senate Banking Committee chair told <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-16/stablecoin-law-push-gets-surprise-boost-from-crypto-skeptic-sherrod-brown"><span class="s2">Bloomberg</span></a> last week he is open to advancing stablecoin legislation in a package with a bill to allow banks to do business with marijuana business and other measures. The House is also working on its version of a stablecoin bill.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>