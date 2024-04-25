<p>Morgan Stanley may allow its 15,000 brokers to recommend that customers purchase spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds, according to a report from AdvisorHub on Thursday, which cited two senior executive sources familiar with the company’s plans.</p>\r\n<p>The firm is <a href="https://www.advisorhub.com/morgan-stanley-explores-letting-brokers-recommend-bitcoin-etfs-sources/">reportedly</a> establishing the groundwork for solicited purchases, including requirements for risk tolerance and limits on allocation and trading frequency. However, its senior executive sources were not able to provide a timeframe for the policy change, AdvisorHub stated.</p>\r\n<p>Major brokerage firms including Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, and Wells Fargo began offering spot bitcoin ETFs following their January debut but limited purchases to an unsolicited basis, where customers would need to reach out to their advisors.</p>\r\n<p>U.S.-traded spot bitcoin ETFs from major financial institutions including BlackRock, Grayscale, and Ark Invest have amassed a cumulative net inflow of $12.29 billion and over $53.6 billion in assets under management as of Wednesday, according to SoSoValue <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>In the case of BlackRock, its IBIT spot bitcoin fund <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290668/blackrock-gaga-over-spot-bitcoin-fund-that-accounts-for-24-of-firms-total-etf-flows-analyst">accounts for 24%</a> of all their flows from 1,000 ETFs.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/blackrock-ibit-flows/embed" title="BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>