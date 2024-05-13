Biden bars China-backed crypto mining firm from owning land near US missile base

May 13, 2024
theblock

Quick Take

  • MineOne Partners Limited, which is majority owned by China, acquired the property in June 2022 and made changes to accommodate a crypto mining operation, Treasury said. 
  • Treasury said the situation posed national security risks, including surveillance concerns.  