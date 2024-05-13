Biden bars China-backed crypto mining firm from owning land near US missile base

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">President Joe Biden issued an order blocking a China-majority-owned crypto mining company from having property close to an Air Force base in Wyoming, citing national security risks concerns.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Biden further required the divestment of the property, which is one mile from the missile base Francis E. Warren Air Force Base, according to a <a href="https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy2335"><span class="s2">statement</span></a> released Monday from the U.S. Treasury Department. MineOne Partners Limited, which is majority owned by China, acquired the property in June 2022 and made changes to make room for a crypto mining operation, Treasury said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States reviewed the transaction and found national security risks, including surveillance concerns, according to Treasury. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">“Today’s divestment order underscores President Biden’s steadfast commitment to protecting the United States’ national security," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement. "It also highlights the critical gatekeeper role that CFIUS serves to ensure that foreign investment does not undermine our national security, particularly as it relates to transactions that present risk to sensitive U.S. military installations as well as those involving specialized equipment and technologies." </span></p>\r\n<p>MineOne did not immediately respond to a request for comment. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>