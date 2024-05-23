Viction collaborates with Polygon CDK and Lumoz to accelerate the growth of AppChain in Asia

Although fueled by ambition and immense potential, Asia's blockchain builders still face a common challenge: limited resources. Viction addresses this gap by offering a comprehensive suite of resources, guidance, technical initiatives, and the vision to empower builders to scale beyond limits via Viction World Wide Chain.

Now, furthering the scaling initiative, we are joining forces with Polygon CDK (Chain Development Kit) and Lumoz as the main technology provider. This strategic alliance will leverage Polygon CDK's framework for building scalable Layer 2 blockchains, alongside Lumoz's ZK-RaaS platform for streamlined application chain creation.

Harnessing Collective Strength: The Synergy of Viction, Polygon CDK, and Lumoz

This collaboration serves as an important step in implementing our scalable solutions and ensuring effective interconnectivity, helping us get closer to the goal of empowering builders, especially in Asia. Viction, Polygon CDK, and Lumoz each bring unique strengths to the table:

Viction - A Hub for Asian Innovation

More than just a blockchain, Viction serves as a people-centric platform designed to cultivate interconnected application chains with a unified settlement layer, facilitating a seamless exchange of value. Recognizing the unique potential of Asian builders, Viction aspires to be a cornerstone for regional innovation by providing the necessary resources, technology, and guidance to nurture their dreams in a supportive environment.

Polygon CDK - Architect of Scalable Futures

Polygon CDK offers an open-source framework that empowers developers to architect and deploy ZK-powered Layer 2 blockchains. This platform is a conduit for scalability, ensuring seamless transitions and fostering a network of interconnected blockchains that can thrive on innovation and flexibility.

Lumoz ZK-RaaS & Compute Layer - Technical Execution and Support

Lumoz brings their expertise in ZK-Rollup technology to the table. Through the ZK-RaaS (Zero-Knowledge Rollup as a Service) platform, Lumoz supports the streamlined generation of application chains without the need for extensive coding, using a decentralized network to provide necessary computing power.

The Visionary Impact

This collaboration is a crucial step in realizing Viction World Wide Chain's vision, enabling "Scale Beyond Limits," creating a stronger and more interconnected blockchain community, and bringing collective values to all.

From now on, builders can easily build their own chains on Viction, using the Polygon CDK framework, and create application chains with a single click thanks to the support of Lumoz. By integrating technologies from Polygon and Lumoz, Viction is setting a new standard for what builders can achieve, offering them the keys to a kingdom of limitless possibilities.

With a robust technological backbone, the partnership extends its benefits beyond immediate users to impact a broader audience, building connections—between technologies, between people, and between possibilities.

Ready to build scalable AppChains? Explore Viction's partnership with Polygon CDK and Lumoz, then fill out the Interest Form and join us!