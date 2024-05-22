<p><i>Episode 29 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro and CoinFund Founder &amp; CEO Jake Brukhman.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">YouTube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/Lc1_23hB5nc?si=vHWFIRnqiMd51tJJ" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Jake Brukhman is the founder and CEO of CoinFund.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Brukhman explores the intersection of AI and blockchain technologies and their impact on consumers, and shares his thoughts on the saturation of the early-stage crypto VC market.</p>\r\n<p><strong><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color">OUTLINE<br />\r\n</span></strong><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc1_23hB5nc&amp;t=0s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">00:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Introduction<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc1_23hB5nc&amp;t=93s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">01:33</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> CoinFund's Structure &amp; Strategy<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc1_23hB5nc&amp;t=356s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">05:56</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Early vs. Late Stage Crypto Venture<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc1_23hB5nc&amp;t=997s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">16:37</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Crypto AI &amp; DePIN<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc1_23hB5nc&amp;t=1715s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">28:35</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Crypto DePIN<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc1_23hB5nc&amp;t=1971s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">32:51</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Tokenomics &amp; PMF<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc1_23hB5nc&amp;t=2220s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">37:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Interoperability Trends<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc1_23hB5nc&amp;t=2474s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">41:14</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Shifting LP Expectations<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc1_23hB5nc&amp;t=2810s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">46:50</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Closing Thoughts </span></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsor Polkadot<br />\r\n</b></span><em>Polkadot is the blockspace ecosystem for boundless innovation. 