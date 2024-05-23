<p>Gibraltar-regulated Xapo Bank has enabled bitcoin deposits for its customers via the Lightning Network.</p>\r\n<p>In a statement shared with The Block, Xapo claimed it is the first fully licensed bank to do so — adding to its existing bitcoin deposit options by enabling instant deposits globally with near-zero fees.</p>\r\n<p>“We believe in the Lightning Network’s future as the primary avenue for bitcoin transactions, especially for daily, small-scale exchanges,” Xapo Bank CEO Seamus Rocca said. “Not only can members spend their bitcoin as easily as fiat, but they can also maximize their assets’ value through our competitive interest rates without needing to stake, lend or lock up assets.”</p>\r\n<p>The Lightning Network is a second-layer solution of payment channels built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain — designed to enable fast and low-cost transactions.</p>\r\n<p>The move builds on Xapo Bank’s introduction of Lightning-powered pre-defined small payments of up to <a href="https://customersupport.xapo.com/en_us/categories/lightning-network-BkP2O2qRj">$100</a> in March 2023 in <a href="https://www.lightspark.com/news/lightspark-partners-with-xapo-bank">collaboration</a> with Lightning Network infrastructure firm Lightspark.</p>\r\n<p>“It’s clear that today's bitcoin users seek not only to store their wealth but also to integrate bitcoin into their daily transactions seamlessly,” Lightspark CEO and co-founder David Marcus added. “The endorsement of instant bitcoin deposits enabled by a regulated bank marks a significant milestone in global bitcoin acceptance.”</p>\r\n<p>Crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291662/coinbase-lightning-network-lightspark">Coinbase</a> also partnered with Lightspark to integrate the Lightning Network last month, joining rivals such as Bitfinex, OKX and Kraken among the increasing number of crypto firms offering support for the Bitcoin Layer 2.</p>\r\n<p>Following the sale of its institutional custody business to Coinbase in 2019, Xapo pivoted to solely servicing global retail customers.</p>\r\n<h2>Surge in Lightning Network usage among Xapo Bank customers</h2>\r\n<p>Xapo Bank claims its Lightning Network-enabled payments service saw a 44% surge in usage from February to March 2024, with 29% of users coming from Argentina and 14% from Brazil amid high inflation challenges in the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/264333/how-xapo-bank-is-capitalizing-on-a-crypto-revolution-in-latin-america">Latin American</a> countries. It did not disclose the number of customers using the service, however.</p>\r\n<p>According to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/lightning-networks-capacity-daily">data dashboard</a>, Lightning Network capacity has grown over 60% from $217 million in February to $349.4 million as of May 22, mainly mirroring the rise in bitcoin’s U.S. dollar price over the period.</p>\r\n<p>However, in bitcoin terms, Lightning Network capacity has only recently recovered the 5,000 BTC level after dipping nearly 10% in February.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/lightning-networks-capacity-daily/embed" title="Lightning Network's Capacity" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Xapo Bank said it guarantees members’ USD deposits up to the U.S. dollar equivalent of €100,000, with the new Lightning Network deposit feature available to all members.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>