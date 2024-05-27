<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Olympian and media personality Caitlyn Jenner’s X account has been promoting an eponymous memecoin launched via token launchpad Pump.fun, while social media is still debating whether or not Jenner’s account has been hacked.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Jenner’s X handle first tweeted the link to the meme token on Sunday afternoon, with the caption — “Let’s all win together!! Send me some of your favorite memecoins here.” </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a series of tweets, the reality TV star’s X account stated that it had not been hacked. This was followed by a Twitter Space session where Jenner’s account appears to have participated but another account, purportedly belonging to Jenner’s manager, joined to respond to inquiries. “I am out golfing,” the account wrote.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“A lot’s been going on today, and yes, the crypto is, my account is real,” the person that appears to be Jenner on a follow-up </span><a href="https://x.com/Caitlyn_Jenner/status/1794871722677825952"><span style="font-weight: 400;">video</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> uploaded on the social media handle said. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, many X users cast doubt on the legitimacy of the account and the video, with some insisting that the video was deepfaked with AI. The X account uploaded two more videos with speakers that allege to be Jenner and her manager, </span><a href="https://x.com/Caitlyn_Jenner/status/1794843428708335960"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sophia Hutchinson</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, maintaining that the tweets are not fake or hacked.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">American rapper Rich the Kid’s X account also made tweets similar to Jenner’s account earlier on Sunday but has since been taken down. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The Jenner and Rich the Kid tokens are connected and both nuked by the same wallet Jenner just asked donations on,” X user @CodeXBT wrote. “With everyone getting hacked left and right, I wouldn’t trust tweets today.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Polymarket’s prediction platform, there is a bet regarding whether Jenner’s account was hacked, with </span><a href="https://polymarket.com/event/was-caitlyn-jenner-hacked/was-caitlyn-jenner-hacked?tid=1716786055059"><span style="font-weight: 400;">only 7% of users</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> considering it likely that Caitlyn Jenner’s X account has been compromised.</span></p>\r\n<p>While ongoing speculations surrounding the legitimacy of the X account, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/caitlynjenner/">Jenner's Instagram account</a> was seen promoting the meme token link on Pump.fun in accordance with the tweets.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The first tweet from Jenner’s X account promoting the memecoin came attached to a picture of Jenner with former U.S. President and Republican candidate <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296773/donald-trump-once-a-bitcoin-skeptic-declares-support-for-crypto-in-truth-social-post">Donald Trump</a>, who recently declared strong support for crypto as part of his campaign.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Jenner has been known as a public supporter of Trump and the Republican Party. Her X account reposted </span><a href="https://x.com/3orovik/status/1794823314898391347"><span style="font-weight: 400;">tweets</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> advocating Trump’s support for crypto amid its own tweets promoting the memecoin.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Jenner memecoin currently has a market cap of around $30 million, according to </span><a href="https://dexscreener.com/solana/Crr7JdT5LXT6jCRqwQNb2epF1SNtN3Jxpv3kgdirPatX"><span style="font-weight: 400;">DEX Screener</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Both Jenner and her spokesperson did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comments.</span></p>\r\n<p><em>This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. 