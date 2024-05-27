<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Japanese banking giant Nomura and its digital asset arm, Laser Digital, have partnered with Japan-headquartered GMO Internet Group to explore stablecoin issuance in the country.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a statement released Monday, the companies said they plan to explore the issuance, redemption and circulation of Japanese yen- and U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoins. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The partnership also plans to offer "stablecoin-as-a-service" products to assist companies in issuing stablecoins. Such offering will likely encompass regulatory compliance management, blockchain integration and backend transaction management, according to the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Through the partnership, Nomura and Laser Digital will focus more on crypto trading, asset management and venture investment, while GMO plans to contribute more on the technology side.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“As the digital asset landscape evolves, the development of a stablecoin for use in the Japanese market will be key to expanding the accessibility and adoption of digital assets in Japan and beyond,” Steve Ashley, executive chairman of Laser Digital, said in the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Previously, GMO-Z.com Trust, GMO’s U.S. subsidiary, issued stablecoins, including GYEN and ZUSD, on various blockchains. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>