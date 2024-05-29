<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. voters are increasingly drawn to bitcoin, fueled by macroeconomic developments and its maturation as an asset, Grayscale’s latest poll revealed. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Around 47% of American voters expect to include crypto as part of their portfolio, underscoring the topic’s prominence in the upcoming November election.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">About 32% of voters said they are more open to learning about crypto as an investment, the </span><a href="https://www.grayscale.com/elections"><span style="font-weight: 400;">survey</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed. This may be supported by the fact that the largest chunk of voters, 28%, chose inflation as the most pressing issue in the upcoming U.S. election.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Geopolitical tension, polarizing political discourse and continuing inflation have led more U.S. voters to seek bitcoin, but also major developments surrounding the token including the approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds, according to the survey.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“It seems clear that crypto will increasingly be considered by policymakers and candidates across all offices that are preparing to run for office in the 2024 election,” Grayscale noted. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Former President and current 2024 leading </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296773/donald-trump-once-a-bitcoin-skeptic-declares-support-for-crypto-in-truth-social-post"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Republican candidate Donald Trump</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> has publicly announced his support for the U.S. crypto economy recently, saying that the U.S. needs to forge a leadership position in the global crypto race.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Billionaire Mark Cuban, in a response to Trump’s public support for crypto, wrote that the 2024 election may be impacted by how crypto has been regulated so far. "If Joe Biden loses, there is a good chance you will be able to thank Gary Gensler and the SEC," </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293885/mark-cuban-slams-secs-gary-gensler-says-crypto-voters-will-be-heard-in-the-2024-election"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cuban wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in an X post.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Grayscale’s survey, conducted prior to Trump’s pro-crypto declaration, showed that voters are split on which party is more favorable to the crypto industry. An equal percentage of voters, 30% each, said that both the Democratic and Republican parties have the most favorable views towards crypto policies. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the price of bitcoin rose 1.3% to $68,700 in the past 24 hours, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s crypto price dashboard</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>