<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded their 15th consecutive day of net inflows on Thursday, adding $105.12 million. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 11 ETFs have collectively drawn in over $2.28 billion worth of inflows during the period. The cumulative total net inflows till date stand at $13.96 billion.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fidelity's FBTC led the inflows with $77 million, according to <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot">data</a> from SoSoValue. Bitwise's BITB recorded net inflows of $14 million, while Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB added $11 million.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The two largest spot bitcoin ETFs from BlackRock and Grayscale both recorded no flows on Monday. VanEck and WisdomTree's spot ETFs reported minimal inflows of under $2 million.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 15-day consecutive inflows from the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs mark the second longest positive streak since their debut, only behind the 17 straight days of net inflows that started in January. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the total volume of flows in the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs remained significantly lower than their peak in March, The Block's data dashboard showed.</span></p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In related news, global crypto investment products took in over $2 billion worth of funds last month, which lifted year-to-date net inflows over $15 billion, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298181/crypto-investment-products-2-billion-inflows-may-turnaround-ethereum-sentiment-coinshares"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according to CoinShares' latest report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>