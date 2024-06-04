<p>The higher <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298088/bitcoin-and-ether-options-implied-volatility-forecasts-lackluster-market-in-june-analysts">implied volatility</a> in ether (ETH) options compared to bitcoin options indicates that traders are anticipating increased price fluctuations for ether, possibly in response to the upcoming launch of a spot ETH exchange-traded funds, analysts say.</p>\r\n<p>According to a report from QCP Capital on Tuesday, anticipation surrounding the upcoming launch of spot ether ETFs is currently the main driver of the cryptocurrency market, and this is reflected in the implied volatility (IV) of ether options, which is significantly higher than the IV for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298132/bitcoin-rallies-alongside-equities-as-markets-anticipate-an-ecb-rate-cut-this-week">bitcoin</a>. Implied volatility in this case is market's forecast of a likely movement in price for ETH. </p>\r\n<p>"Bullishness is likely to continue as the market waits for the spot ether ETF to usher in new demand, with the options market certainly reflecting this, with ether vols [IV] still trading 15% over bitcoin vols," QCP Capital analysts said.</p>\r\n<h2>Ether options implied volatility higher than that for bitcoin</h2>\r\n<p>This observation aligns with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/options/eth-atm-implied-volatility">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>, which indicates that the current levels of implied volatility for at-the-money (ATM) ether options have remained elevated since the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved spot ether ETFs on Thursday, May 23.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/options/eth-atm-implied-volatility/embed" title="ETH ATM Implied Volatility" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>In contrast to this, using the Deribit Volatility Index, which measures the market's expectation of future volatility for bitcoin over the next 30 days, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/options/btc-dvol-index-vs-spot" data-v-f87c67ca="">Block's Data Dashboard</a> shows that implied volatility for bitcoin has dropped significantly since mid-May.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/options/btc-dvol-index-vs-spot/embed" title="BTC DVol Index vs Spot" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Although the SEC approved spot ether ETFs in mid-May, unlike <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298132/bitcoin-rallies-alongside-equities-as-markets-anticipate-an-ecb-rate-cut-this-week">bitcoin ETFs</a>, which began trading the day after approval, ether ETFs may not begin trading on exchanges for several weeks or even months.</p>\r\n<p>Ether's price slid slightly by 1.3% over the past 24 hours and was changing hands for $3,762 at 7:57 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248349/ethereum-eth-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block’s Price Page</a>. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30" data-v-f87c67ca="">The GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, decreased by 0.34% to 145.09 in the same period.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>