<p>GnosisDAO voted to spin off DAO treasury risk manager Karpatkey as an independent entity, which will utilize its own KPK governance token.</p>
<p>Karpatkey has been a part of GnosisDAO since 2021, and during this time, it has successfully executed over 7000 DeFi transactions, managing more than $2.6 billion in treasuries without any losses or hacks, according to a statement.</p>
<p>Karpatkey provides treasury and risk management solutions, on-chain financial services, and support for DAO business development initiatives. It has worked with high-profile clients in the crypto space, such as Aave, Uniswap, ENS, and MakerDAO, among others.</p>
<p>The proposal to spin off Karpatkey into its own DAO was first made in February — now approved via an on-chain vote.</p>
<p>As an independent entity, Karpatkey plans to broaden its business beyond traditional Web3 services, including launching a low-cost, non-custodial, actively managed open-end fund aimed at institutional investors.</p>
<p>With the project forming its own DAO, KPK token holders will influence treasury management strategies.</p>
<p>The spin-off is also part of Gnosis' broader strategy to support the development of blockchain applications and enhance the Web3 ecosystem.</p>
<p>Gnosis DAO oversees the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281867/blobs-go-live-on-gnosis-chain-ahead-of-ethereums-dencun-upgrade">Gnosis Chain</a>, a sidechain running parallel to Ethereum. Previously, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/216198/safe-launches-new-development-stack-called-core-with-stripe-and-gelato?utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_medium=social">Safe</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277425/cow-dao-amm-exchange-mev">CoW Swap</a> also spun off from Gnosis into its their own DAOs.</p>