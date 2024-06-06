<p>Web3 domain name provider Unstoppable Domains and global crypto company Blockchain.com are collaborating to create one of the first web browser and email-compatible Web3 domains through an application with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).</p>\r\n<p>The strategic move announced today aims to create a “.blockchain” Web3 domain, with Blockchain.com submitting an application to ICANN in time for its new generic top-level domain (gTLD) registration round, according to a statement shared with The Block. The application process begins with the launch of the Applicant's Guidebook next year. However, the application window doesn't open until April 2026.</p>\r\n<p>If the application is successful, the .blockchain domain will join ICANN-registered gTLDs like .com, .net and .org, hoping to capitalize on Blockchain.com’s 40 million verified users. Blockchain.com claims to have supported the creation of over 90 million crypto wallets and more than $1.2 trillion in crypto transactions.</p>\r\n<p>“We are thrilled to partner with Blockchain.com on this ambitious venture,” Unstoppable Domains COO Sandy Carter said. “Our alliance is poised to start with a Web3 domain to test and deliver a low-cost solution. This is a step towards ensuring we can plan and strategize for the upcoming ICANN work.”</p>\r\n<h2>Bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3</h2>\r\n<p>Unstoppable Domains and Blockchain.com’s collaboration follows a similar initiative from Ethereum Name Service, which <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290373/ethereum-name-service-integrates-with-browser-compatible-box-web-domains">integrated</a> browser-compatible “.box” web domains in April.</p>\r\n<p>The .box domain was already recognized as an ICANN-approved top-level domain and is the first on-chain gTLD included in the ENS manager app alongside .eth.</p>\r\n<p>Domains hosted on .box are searchable and indexable on major browsers such as Google Chrome and Safari, and, therefore, are compatible with popular email services as well.</p>\r\n<p>Web3 domain names offer an alternative to the Domain Name System (DNS), enabling more user-friendly transactions by mapping human-readable names like "alice.eth" to more complex crypto addresses.</p>\r\n<p>Many more Web3 TLDs could potentially receive their own Web2 “twins” over time, the firms said, allowing organizations to bridge the gap between Web3 domains and the traditional Internet space.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>