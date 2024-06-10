<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">HSBC Bank’s China entity has started to offer </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/284675/what-is-chinas-digital-currency-the-e-cny"><span style="font-weight: 400;">e-CNY</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> services for corporate clients, making it the first foreign bank in the country to provide services linked to the central bank digital currency for both retail and corporate customers, the bank said. </span></p>\r\n<p>The e-CNY, also known as the digital yuan, is the digital currency issued by the People’s Bank of China. It is a digital version of the Chinese yuan (CNY) and is meant to replace some of the cash in circulation.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">HSBC Bank (China) Co. Ltd. said in a </span><a href="https://www.about.hsbc.com.cn/-/media/china/zh-cn/news-and-media/240607-press-release-cn.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Friday that its corporate clients can now link their corporate bank accounts with digital yuan accounts to manage their assets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bank said that it has helped an educational group to receive payments in e-CNY for the company’s six branches in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Jiaxing and Suzhou.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The People’s Bank of China, the central bank, launched the digital yuan pilots in late 2019, and it has expanded its digital yuan trial to dozens of regions across the country. China has also started to pay its state employees in digital yuan in some cities, but the South China Morning Post </span><a href="https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3262194/china-paying-some-workers-digital-yuan-few-are-choosing-use-it"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last month that many users are still reluctant to pay with the e-CNY mainly due to functional limitations and privacy concerns.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last month, Hong Kong </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295061/hong-kong-e-cny-wallet"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that users in the region could set up personal e-CNY wallets for cross-border payments in an attempt to broaden the usage of the digital yuan among Hong Kong residents.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>