<p>The Layer 2 network Blast has announced details for its highly anticipated airdrop.</p>
<p>Blast Foundation, the protocol's governance organization, will give out 17 billion BLAST tokens on Wednesday, June 26, at 10 a.m. ET, 10 p.m. HKT and 4 p.m. CET as a part of phase 1 airdrop, according to a social media <a href="https://x.com/Blast_L2/status/1805630569830924310">post</a>.</p>
<p>Of that 17 billion, 7% will go to users who helped bootstrap the protocol's liquidity by bridging ETH or Blast's stablecoin USDB. Users earning Blast Gold from participating in decentralized applications will get another 7% of the initial airdrop, with the final 3% going to the Blur Foundation "to distribute to the Blur community for both retroactive and future airdrops," according to Blast's tokenomics <a href="https://assets.blast.io/en/q2-2024.pdf">report</a>.</p>
<p>Blast laid out additional tokenomics details beyond the June 26 airdrop. The protocol allocated 50% of the 100 billion total <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/300965/layer-2-network-blast-to-roll-out-its-token-airdrop-next-week">token</a> supply for the community, with additional community airdrops slated within the next three years. Core contributors will receive 25.5% of the token supply, with investors and the Blast Foundation getting 16.5% and 8%, respectively, in that period as well, the tokenomics report continues.</p>
<p>Blast was created by Tieshun Roquerre, who also founded the NFT marketplace <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/210668/nft-marketplace-blur-raise-billion-dollar-valuation">Blur</a>. Blast seeks to create a native yield model for Ethereum and stablecoins. The platform's mainnet launched on Feb. 29.</p>
<p>Blast maintains over <a href="https://defillama.com/chain/Blast">$1.67 billion</a> in total value locked, according to the crypto data tracker DeFiLlama.</p>
<p><i data-stringify-type="italic">Disclaimer: Larry Cermak, CEO of The Block, is an angel investor in Blast.</i></p>