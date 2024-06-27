<p>Crypto wallet provider Zerion has launched the test network for its upcoming Layer 2 rollup, ZERO Network.</p>\r\n<p>The testnet, developed using ZKSync’s software package—<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236322/zksync-matter-labs-releases-zk-stack-for-building-hyperchains">ZK Stack</a>, will be part of the expanding ZKSync ecosystem, which includes projects such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294516/lens-protocol-zk-stack-validium">Lens Protocol</a>, GRVT, and Cronos zkEVM. The ZERO mainnet launch is scheduled for later this year.</p>\r\n<p>Partners, including 1inch, Philand, and Dodo Finance, are preparing to deploy on the ZERO testnet and eventually launch on the mainnet. The team said it would fully support builders in the ZERO ecosystem, including free API credits and priority placement within the Zerion Wallet.</p>\r\n<p>To address the potential spam and abuse that could arise from the absence of gas fees, Zerion has also introduced a spam prevention system called Onchain DNA, which differentiates real users from bots. The team plans to open-source Onchain DNA, allowing anyone on the network to utilize and enhance it.</p>\r\n<p>“Building ZERO Network with the ZK Stack gives us scalability through zero-knowledge proofs, compatibility within the EVM ecosystem, and an enhanced wallet experience through account abstraction for our users,” said Evgeny Yurtaev, co-founder and CEO, Zerion.</p>\r\n<p>This ZK rollup network will be generally gasless for users, allowing any token to be used to cover network fees. To enable this, Zerion has developed a custom paymaster contract to cover transaction costs for its wallet users.</p>\r\n<p>Zerion previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282597/crypto-wallet-zerion-is-building-a-layer-2-network-that-aims-to-offer-zero-fees">told</a> The Block that subsidizing the fees will represent a cost to the business that will decline over time as transaction fee improvements are made. Meanwhile, the network dapps will also be able to sponsor transaction fees for users.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>