Sony gets ready to launch crypto exchange in Japan with acquired Amber platform

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Japan’s multi-industry conglomerate Sony is getting ready to launch a cryptocurrency exchange subsidiary by revamping local trading platform WhaleFin which it acquired last year, according to a Monday press release on PR Times.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">WhaleFin has been renamed to S.BLOX Co., which plans to collaborate with Sony Group’s other businesses to generate additional value for its crypto trading services, according to the </span><a href="https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000087.000042886.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The revamp also includes a redesign of the user interface and a new mobile app that will be easier to use, the release said. The exact launch date of S.BLOX crypto exchange has not been announced.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The crypto trading entity was initially the Japanese crypto exchange DeCurret, which was first acquired by the Japanese subsidiary of Singapore’s Amber Group in 2022. In August 2023, Sony’s wholly-owned subsidiary Quetta Web Co. acquired the platform, according to a </span><a href="https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000084.000042886.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">press release</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from 2022.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sony has been making efforts to expand its presence in Web3. Sony Network Communications, the conglomerate’s business division, partnered with Japanese blockchain firm </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285043/astar-network-sony-pivotal"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Startale Labs</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last year to build Sony’s own public blockchain network.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sota Watanabe, founder and CEO of Startale Labs, </span><a href="https://x.com/WatanabeSota/status/1807617202386055355"><span style="font-weight: 400;">revealed on X</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Monday that Startale’s external director is going to lead Sony’s new crypto exchange, though he did not provide further details.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The PlayStation maker also </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/221718/sony-nfts-new-patent-filed-by-gaming-and-entertainment-powerhouse"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filed a patent</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last year for more flexible use of NFTs as in-game assets that it dubbed “super-fungible tokens.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block reached out to Sony and Amber Group for further comment.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>