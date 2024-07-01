<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun’s cumulative revenue has crossed $50 million, according to DefiLlama data. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the past 24 hours, the platform generated over $598,000 in revenue.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/300342/what-is-pump-fun-and-how-do-you-create-your-own-memecoin">Pump.fun</a> emerged as a popular platform amid the recent meme-token boom, where its ease of use and Solana’s low transaction fees led to the creation of countless political themed cryptocurrencies, celebrity tokens and other tokens.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So far, over 1.18 million memecoins have been deployed via pump.fun, according to </span><a href="https://dune.com/queries/3705945/6235670"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from Dune Analytics. </span>The platform <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301622/pump-funs-daily-fees-plummet-30-amid-market-turbulence-and-sol-decline">saw</a> its daily fees taper off recently due to unfavorable broader market conditions.</p>\r\n<p>Nevertheless, the high activity and substantial fees generated by pump.fun and the tokens deployed from it have demonstrated notable user engagement and brought significant economic activity to Solana.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/dex-non-custodial/pump-fun-revenue-daily/embed" title="Pump.fun Revenue (Daily)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, crypto data aggregator Dexscreener launched a rival memecoin launchpad named </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301748/dexscreener-released-a-pump-fun-competitor-moonshot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Moonshot</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which is also Solana-based. The platform has accumulated nearly $500,000 in revenue in its debut week, according to DefiLlama </span><a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/moonshot#fees-revenue"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>