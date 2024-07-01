<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The German and U.S. governments appear to have moved additional bitcoin and ether today, further signaling their potential intention to sell the assets, according to data from blockchain analytics Arkham.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The German government moved a total of 1,500 bitcoin ($94 million) to a few addresses, including those at Coinbase, Kraken and Bitstamp, according to </span><a href="https://platform.arkhamintelligence.com/explorer/entity/germany"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from Arkham. The data showed that the German authorities sent 600 BTC and 500 BTC to an unknown address in two transactions, while moving 200 BTC to an address at Bitstamp, 100 BTC to a Coinbase address and 100 BTC to a Kraken address.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wallets labeled as belonging to the U.S. government also sent 3,375 ether, or about $11.75 million, to an unknown address today from an address holding assets </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/189014/two-arrested-in-estonia-for-575-million-crypto-fraud"><span style="font-weight: 400;">seized</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from Estonian entrepreneurs Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, Arkham </span><a href="https://platform.arkhamintelligence.com/explorer/entity/usg"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The latest crypto transactions made by the U.S. and German authorities came after both governments </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/302100/wallets-allegedly-linked-to-us-government-move-3940-bitcoins-to-coinbase"><span style="font-weight: 400;">made similar moves</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last week.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Currently, the wallets thought to be associated with the U.S. government hold about 213,534 bitcoin, worth $13.42 billion, and possess about 50,524 ether, worth approximately $175.9 million, among other crypto assets, according to Arkham.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The German government currently holds 44,692 bitcoin, worth about $2.81 billion, the data showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The two countries are among the largest known state holders of bitcoin. The U.S. currently tops the chart, followed by China, the UK, Germany and Ukraine, according to </span><a href="https://bitcointreasuries.net/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin Treasuries</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of bitcoin climbed 2.19% over the past 24 hours to around $62,789 at the time of publication, while ether gained 2.71% to change hands at $3,479, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>