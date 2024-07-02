Dragonfly Capital leads $15 million seed round in distributed cloud computing firm Prodia

The web3 artificial intelligence firm Prodia raised $15 million in seed funding from the venture firm Dragonfly Capital.

Additional support in the funding round came from HashKey Capital, Web3.com, Index Ventures, Symbolic Capital, OKX Ventures, EV3, Artichoke, TRGC, Folius, Tangent Capital, Southern Equity, Balaji Srinivasan, Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal and others, according to a release shared with The Block.

Prodia builds a distributed network of graphics processing units (GPUs) to provide more efficient cloud computing services at a lower cost using web3 infrastructure. The firm will use its seed financing to grow the company, add support for generative video and large language models (LLMs) and expand the types of GPU hardware in its roster.

“We have made it so easy to add AI into any application that our customers don't even need to know what a GPU is. This is what sets us apart and why the top AI generation companies choose Prodia over the nightmare of fighting for machines on AWS or self-hosting,” Prodia co-founder Mikhail Avady said in a statement.