Robinhood is reportedly looking to leverage its impending Bitstamp acquisition to expand further into the futures market with crypto contracts.

Robinhood Markets wants to launch CME-based Bitcoin and Ether futures in the U.S. and would use Bitstamp's licenses to offer perpetual futures for Bitcoin and other tokens in Europe, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

"In May, spot trading volumes on centralized exchanges was $1.57 trillion, while monthly derivatives volume reached $3.69 trillion, according to data from crypto researcher CCData," Bloomberg said. Coinbase, which is the biggest U.S. crypto exchange, already offers derivatives.

"We have no imminent plans to launch these offerings," a Robinhood spokesperson told Bloomberg. The company could not be immediately reached for comment by The Block.

Despite its crypto unit receiving a Wells notice from the SEC in early May, Robinhood is set on expanding its crypto enterprise. The firm's crypto trading increased by 224% in the first quarter of 2024.

Robinhood is set to acquire Bitstamp in a $200 million deal expected to close in the first half of 2025. Bitstamp is the oldest running crypto exchange, with over 50 licenses and registrations globally. The deal would introduce Robinhood to institutional crypto clients for the first time.

Robinhood bought Marex FCM in March, which has the necessary license to offer futures in the U.S., according to Bloomberg.

"The SEC has the ability to change the rules to allow for brokers to accommodate crypto assets, and they don't seem intent on doing that. And rather, they're proceeding with regulation by enforcement. And that's disappointing," Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev told CNBC in May. "I didn't want to have to get into this situation, but we have to defend ourselves and advocate for our customers. We do believe that crypto assets are becoming more and more important, and it would not be acceptable to us to not have Americans have access to them."