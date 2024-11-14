DeFi Technologies aims to replicate MicroStrategy's success with upcoming CoreFi Strategy launch

Fintech firm DeFi Technologies announced Thursday the upcoming launch of CoreFi Strategy, a public company designed to provide investors access to Core, a prominent bitcoin staking and decentralized finance (BTCfi) blockchain.

Set to launch in the first quarter of 2025 on a Canadian stock exchange, according to a press release seen by The Block, CoreFi Strategy is modeled on the investment strategies of companies like MicroStrategy and MetaPlanet, offering a pathway to bitcoin yields through exposure to both BTC and CORE — the native asset of the Core blockchain.

CoreFi Strategy’s approach will include accumulating BTC and CORE, leveraging financing strategies to build its treasury, and providing investors with regulated exposure to BTCfi.

“This launch represents a unique opportunity to participate in the BTCfi space and benefit from Core’s growth trajectory,” Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of DeFi Technologies said in a press release. “We believe CoreFi Strategy can offer investors a way to capture value in the bitcoin staking ecosystem, similar to how MicroStrategy unlocked bitcoin exposure for traditional markets.”

Like MicroStrategy and MetaPlanet’s bitcoin-focused models, CoreFi Strategy intends to acquire and hold CORE assets while employing smart leverage, the release said. MicroStrategy and MetaPlant's stocks have surged more than 500% over the past year, outpacing bitcoin's 150% return. CoreFi Strategy aims to replicate this success by providing investors exposure to CORE's yield generation.

Core, which currently has over 8,200 staked bitcoin, boasts a total value locked (TVL) of over $700 million. Core’s recent Dual Staking integration enables bitcoin stakers who also hold CORE tokens to achieve elevated staking yields.

DeFi Technologies trades in Canada under CBOE:DEFI and over-the-counter in the U.S. It previously disclosed it had CA$837 million of assets under management as of July 31. In an Aug. 27 note, Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a "buy" rating on the stock.

"We expect the company’s AUM to continue to expand in the coming quarters due to its ongoing new ETP launches and appreciation in the prices of the crypto tokens underlying those products," Palmer wrote in the note to clients. "DEFI generates revenue by staking the bulk of the assets invested in its ETPs to earn yields that range from the low-single digits to the mid-teens depending on the asset."

The Tokyo-listed MetaPlanet recently invested an additional $10.4 million in bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 1,018.17 BTC ($68.8 million), as of Oct. 28. MicroStrategy recently added approximately 27,200 bitcoin for roughly $2.03 billion. MicroStrategy now holds about 279,420 bitcoin bought for an approximate aggregate purchase price of $11.9 billion, as of Nov. 11.