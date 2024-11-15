Syncracy Capital's Ryan Watkins unpacks the bull case for Solana and what’s driving crypto markets

Episode 68 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Syncracy Capital co-founder Ryan Watkins.
Syncracy Capital co-founder Ryan Watkins sheds light on Ethereum, Solana and finding the next "generational winners" in the crypto market.
OUTLINE
00:00 Intro
01:47 Watkins' Crypto Journey
05:22 Syncracy's Liquid Strategy
06:51 Crypto Market Analysis
08:52 Ethereum's Underperformance
13:14 Long-Only
15:34 Picking Winners
20:38 SOL Trade
28:27 Bitcoin vs. Crypto
34:16 Market Cycle Analysis
