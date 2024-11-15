Syncracy Capital's Ryan Watkins unpacks the bull case for Solana and what’s driving crypto markets

Episode 68 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Syncracy Capital co-founder Ryan Watkins.

Syncracy Capital co-founder Ryan Watkins sheds light on Ethereum, Solana and finding the next "generational winners" in the crypto market.

OUTLINE

00:00 Intro

01:47 Watkins' Crypto Journey

05:22 Syncracy's Liquid Strategy

06:51 Crypto Market Analysis

08:52 Ethereum's Underperformance

13:14 Long-Only

15:34 Picking Winners

20:38 SOL Trade

28:27 Bitcoin vs. Crypto

34:16 Market Cycle Analysis

