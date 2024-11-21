Crypto casino Monkey Tilt raises $30 million Series A led by Pantera Capital

Monkey Tilt, a crypto casino gaming platform only launched in March, has raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by prominent crypto VC firm Pantera Capital.

Polychain Capital, PokerGo, Hack VC, Dream Ventures, Accomplice, Mirana and Josh Hannah — the VC and co-founder of Flutter.com, which later merged with Betfair — also participated in the round. This latest funding brings Monkey Tilt’s total capital raised to more than $50 million, according to a statement. A valuation for the firm was not disclosed.

Monkey Tilt describes itself as an “entertainment-first company that combines traditional casino experiences with improved social and lifestyle integrations.” The platform offers a payment infrastructure that accommodates making bets in multiple cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ether, solana, dogecoin and stablecoins.

"The reality is this industry has failed to keep up with how people want to game, connect and interact," Monkey Tilt founder and CEO Sam Kiki said. "What we're creating is immersive, engaging and culturally relevant — and everyone is recognizing it."

In addition to its existing casino games and 24/7 sportsbook, Monkey Tilt is also planning to launch a new crypto-gamified product in Q1 2025. This feature will allow users to profit by correctly predicting whether selected players surpass or fall short of their statistical predictions.

"Monkey Tilt is pushing the online gaming world into a new era that's heads and shoulders above the rest of the market," Pantera Capital partner Ryan Barney said. "Sam has already proven to be an authoritative leader in this space, and we're so proud to back a platform that's genuinely shaping the future of entertainment."