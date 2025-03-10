<p>U.S.-based bitcoin miner CleanSpark will join the S&amp;P SmallCap 600 index later this month, according to a statement released Monday.</p>\r\n<p>Despite the news, however, the company's shares fell about 5%, mirroring bitcoin's price decline of about 4%.</p>\r\n<p>CleanSpark's shares were changing hands at $8.40 as of 12:40 p.m. ET, according to Yahoo Finance. In February, the company said it generated $162.3 million in revenue during last year's fourth quarter, a 120% increase year-over-year.</p>\r\n<p>"Our inclusion enhances visibility within the investment community and gives us an opportunity to demonstrate the value of being a pure play, vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company and making exposure to our model more broadly available," CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford said in a statement.</p>\r\n<p>Last year, Marathon Digital’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292711/bitcoin-miner-marathons-market-cap-rises-800-million-as-stock-jumps-18">shares jumped</a> by 18%, after S&amp;P Global announced the bitcoin miner would be added to the SmallCap 600 index.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>