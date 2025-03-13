<p><em>The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/newsletters?utm_campaign=website&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=newsletter">The Daily</a>, which comes out on weekday afternoons.</em></p>\r\n<p>Happy Thursday! Ethereum just can't catch a break, with stablecoins now eclipsing it in market cap and the ETHBTC ratio recently dropping to the lowest level since May 2020 amid <a href="https://x.com/ki_young_ju/status/1900047147808235992">record selling</a>. But with ether reaching oversold levels reminiscent of the 2022 Terra collapse, the 2018 bear market and the 2016 DAO hack, could bulls finally be ready to step in?

In today's newsletter, Changpeng Zhao denies asking the president for a pardon amid reports the Trump family held talks about taking a stake in Binance. Also, Grok's unintentional token creation spree comes to an end, MoonPay acquires Iron in a deal worth at least $100 million and more.

Meanwhile, cooling U.S. inflation could give the Fed "wiggle room" to cut rates and potentially boost risk assets, analysts say. Plus, the SEC and Ripple case is reportedly nearing its conclusion as a comparison between XRP and ETH takes center stage.

CZ denies asking president for a pardon amid reports Trump family held Binance stake talks I have had no discussions of a Binance US deal with anyone."</li>\r\n\t<li>The WSJ had also reported that Trump family representatives held exploratory talks with Binance to take a stake in the crypto exchange giant's U.S. arm, citing the same sources.</li>\r\n\t<li>According to the outlet, talks began after Binance reached out to Trump allies last year to strike a deal as part of a plan to revive the crypto exchange's diminished position in the U.S. market.</li>\r\n\t<li>The WSJ said it is unclear what form the Trump family stake would take if the deal comes together or whether it would be contingent on a pardon for Zhao. Possibilities reportedly include a direct stake or a deal with the Trump family-backed DeFi project World Liberty Financial.</li>\r\n\t<li>Zhao did not further address claims regarding talks over Trump's family taking a stake in the crypto exchange. However, he is no longer involved in Binance's operations since stepping down as CEO as part of a $4.3 billion settlement between Binance and U.S. authorities in November 2023 — one of the largest in history.</li>\r\n\t<li>Bloomberg also reported on Thursday that WLF had discussed working with Binance, citing four people with knowledge of the talks, possibly including a new stablecoin.</li>\r\n\t<li>Two sources said that during Bitcoin MENA in December, Zhao met with Trump ally Steve Witkoff, whose sons are WLF co-founders, and that discussions between the firms reportedly continued, though it remains unclear whether a deal will materialize.</li>\r\n\t<li>However, Zhao subsequently denied Bloomberg's report too. "I/Binance have no business deals with WLF or the people mentioned in their article," he said. "We also did not buy any of the WLF coins."</li>\r\n\t<li>Zhao was sentenced to four months last April after pleading guilty to failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program and received a $50 million fine. He was released from prison in September and remains Binance's largest shareholder.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>Grok's unintentional token creation spree comes to an end</h2>\r\n<p>The developers of Bankrbot, an AI-powered memecoin issuance tool on X, have <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346027/bankrbot-ends-groks-unintentional-token-creation-spree-by-disabling-interactions-on-x">disabled interactions with Elon Musk's Grok</a> after the xAI LLM triggered the creation of 17 tokens, including DRB, which peaked at a $40 million market cap.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>The issue first arose when a Bankrbot community member funded Grok's wallet — as it initially lacked the required Bankr tokens — allowing it to meet token creation requirements and inadvertently enabling the DRB launch after a user asked the AI for a token name suggestion.</li>\r\n\t<li>Grok's token suggestions subsequently led to a wave of further automated token launches, with users hoping to capitalize on its brand.</li>\r\n\t<li>"We've made it so Bankr no longer responds to Grok on X. Grok was not built to responsibly manage its own wallet and safeguard its funds," Bankrbot's pseudonymous founder Deployer told The Block.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>MoonPay acquires stablecoin infrastructure firm Iron in a deal worth at least $100 million</h2>\r\n<p>Crypto payments firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346135/moonpay-acquires-stablecoin-infrastructure-firm-iron-in-a-deal-worth-at-least-100-million">MoonPay has acquired stablecoin infrastructure company Iron</a> in a deal worth at least $100 million, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told The Block.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>The acquisition is comparable to Stripe's record $1.1 billion purchase of Bridge and expands MoonPay's stablecoin-based financial services with enterprise-grade solutions.</li>\r\n\t<li>Businesses leveraging Iron's API through MoonPay can now process cross-border stablecoin payments, hold multi-currency treasuries and access yield-bearing assets like U.S. Treasury bills.</li>\r\n\t<li>MoonPay's latest deal follows its $175 million acquisition of Solana-based payments firm Helio in January to streamline BTC, ETH and SOL settlements.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>Senate Banking Committee votes to advance stablecoin bill</h2>\r\n<p>The U.S. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346143/senate-banking-committee-votes-to-advance-stablecoin-bill-collecting-support-from-both-democrats-and-republicans">Senate Banking Committee voted 18-6 to advance the GENIUS Act</a>, a bipartisan bill establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoins.</p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>The bill defines when stablecoin issuers fall under state or federal oversight and has support from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.</li>\r\n\t<li>However, crypto critic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats opposed the bill, arguing it could allow big tech firms and billionaires like Elon Musk to issue their own stablecoins to compete with the U.S. dollar, undermining financial stability and national security.</li>\r\n\t<li>Despite tensions over the process, lawmakers, including Sen. Bill Hagerty, who introduced the legislation, signaled a willingness to refine the bill as it moves through Congress.
Separately on Thursday, the committee also voted to advance a debanking bill to block regulators from using reputational risk in supervision.

Crypto trader swaps $733,000 for just $19,000 in large sandwich attack

A crypto trader appeared to swap $733,000 in USDC for just $19,000 in USDT via Uniswap V3 due to a suspected sandwich attack, according to onchain data.

An MEV bot front-ran the trader's transaction, exploiting liquidity conditions and tipping a block builder to prioritize its trade.
Some analysts suspect the poorly executed swaps may be a deliberate money laundering attempt rather than just trading errors. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>