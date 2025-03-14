<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought additional Coinbase shares worth $5.2 million for one of its exchange-traded funds on Thursday as the stock dipped 7.43%.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) bought 29,353 Coinbase Global Inc. shares, worth about $5.2 million based on Thursday's closing price, according to its latest trade filing. The ARKK fund also bought 143,855 Robinhood shares, worth $5.18 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase's stock closed down 7.43% at $177.49. The crypto exchange's stock price has dropped 31% year-to-date, according to Google Finance. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Robinhood's stock lost 7.45% to close at $36.02 on Thursday, marking an 8.6% decline since the beginning of the year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ark Invest has been purchasing Coinbase shares. On Monday, Ark </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345639/cathie-wood-ark-invest-coinbase-shares-market-carnage"><span style="font-weight: 400;">acquired</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> 52,753 Coinbase shares, worth about $9.4 million, for the ARKK ETF and 11,605 Coinbase shares, worth about $2.1 million, for the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The latest Coinbase share purchases reflect Ark's strategy to adjust its portfolio. Cathie Wood </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285522/cathie-wood-sales-of-coinbase-shares-not-dumping-but-active-portfolio-management"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last year that Ark aims to have no stock holding exceed 10% of a fund's portfolio. As of Thursday, Coinbase stock represented a 7.14% weight in the ARKK fund, making it the third-largest holding within the ETF, according to the fund's latest </span><a href="https://www.ark-funds.com/funds/arkk#hold"><span style="font-weight: 400;">disclosure</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>