<p>Cosmos’ Interchain Foundation has funded the open-sourcing of Evmos as a canonical EVM framework for its multichain ecosystem containing over 200 appchains. </p>\r\n<p>This framework, previously developed under the Evmos project, will now transition to being maintained as “Cosmos EVM” within the official Interchain software stack, including the Cosmos SDK, the foundation said. This means the Cosmos ecosystem now has a standardized Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) version.</p>\r\n<p>This development allows Cosmos blockchains to integrate Cosmos EVM for full EVM compatibility, including support for JSON-RPC and Ethereum wallet compatibility via a lightweight EVM configuration for native ERC-20 tokens.</p>\r\n<p>The integration strengthens cross-chain interoperability between the broader EVM ecosystem and Cosmos, particularly through the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/307652/starkware-is-working-to-integrate-cosmos-ibc-protocol-into-starknet">protocol</a>.</p>\r\n<p>As part of this shift, co-founder Federico Kunze Küllmer will step away from his role as a core contributor to Evmos while continuing to advise the Interchain Foundation on Cosmos EVM’s interoperability and modular architecture, the project noted. Kunze Küllmer's firm Altiplanic, the core contributor to the Evmos codebase, will no longer be contributing to the project. </p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, the Evmos token has dropped by over 30% in the past 24 hours, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/257160/evmos-evmos-usd">price page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Evmos was first conceptualized in 2016 as Ethermint and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/143771/evmos-launches-blockchain-to-bring-ethereum-virtual-machine-to-cosmos">went live</a> on mainnet as a Cosmos-based chain in 2022 to introduce EVM in the Cosmos ecosystem. The same year, its developers <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/182223/evmos-developers-raise-27-million-in-a-token-sale-led-by-polychain">raised</a> $27 million in a token sale round led by Polychain Capital.</p>\r\n<p>Since the start of this decade, EVM has become the most widely adopted standard for smart contracts and is now found across a number of blockchains aiming to replicate Ethereum’s traction.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>