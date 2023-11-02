Evmos (EVMOS) currently has a price of $0.077 and is up 1.014% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 530 with a market cap of $44.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $247.7K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 576.1M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
Evmos is a cryptocurrency that runs on the EVMOS blockchain. The blockchain is designed to connect the Ethereum and Cosmos ecosystems and make it easier to transfer tokens between them.
