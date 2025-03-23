<p>The amount of ETH burned as a result of transaction fees hit an all-time low on Saturday, signaling a significantly reduced demand for Ethereum's blockspace. </p>\r\n<p>Ethereum's EIP-1559 change, which simplified the transaction fee process, also requires that the network burn all ETH used to pay the base transaction fee. The mechanism was designed to reduce inflationary pressure and potentially make Ethereum a deflationary asset during periods of high network activity.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/burned-eth-after-eip-1559-daily/embed" title="Burned ETH after EIP-1559 (Daily)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Just 53.07 ETH, worth about $106,000 at current prices, was burned on Saturday, according to The Block's data, an all-time low value. The supply of ETH is expected to grow 0.76% per year taking the burn rate from the last 7 days into account, according to <a href="https://ultrasound.money/?timeFrame=d7">Ultrasound.money data</a>. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/number-of-active-addresses-on-the-ethereum-network-7dma/embed" title="Number of Active Addresses on the Ethereum Network (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The low burn rate coincides with declines in other measures of activity on Ethereum, such as active addresses. The seven-day moving average of active addresses recently fell to the lowest value since Oct. 2024, according to The Block's data. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/number-of-new-addresses-on-the-ethereum-network-7dma">New address creations</a>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/transactions-on-the-ethereum-network-daily">transaction counts</a>, and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/ethereums-adjusted-on-chain-volume-daily">daily volumes</a> have also declined over recent weeks. </p>\r\n<p>Standard Chartered recently sharply lowered its 2025 price target for Ethereum from $10,000 to $4,000, as the network's Layer 2s grow in number and scale. "Layer 2s, and Base in particular, now extract super-profits from the Ethereum ecosystem," Standard Chartered's global head of digital assets research, Geoffrey Kendrick, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346588/standard-chartered-cuts-ether-price-target-4000">previously said</a> in a statement to The Block. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>