<article class="group/turn w-full text-token-text-primary focus-visible:outline-none" dir="auto" tabindex="-1" data-testid="conversation-turn-28" data-scroll-anchor="true">\r\n<div class="text-base my-auto mx-auto py-5 px-6">\r\n<div class="mx-auto flex flex-1 text-base gap-4 md:gap-5 lg:gap-6 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem]">\r\n<div class="group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn @xs/thread:px-0 @sm/thread:px-1.5 @md/thread:px-4">\r\n<div class="relative flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex max-w-full flex-col flex-grow">\r\n<div class="min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 whitespace-normal break-words text-start [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="dc69fcc5-97ca-4409-84b9-eae513851ed3" data-message-model-slug="gpt-4o">\r\n<div class="flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden first:pt-[3px]">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p class="" data-start="0" data-end="206">Ripple has decided not to file a cross-appeal, signaling that its long-running legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is nearing an end, the firm's chief legal officer said Wednesday.</p>\r\n<article class="group/turn w-full text-token-text-primary focus-visible:outline-none" dir="auto" tabindex="-1" data-testid="conversation-turn-32" data-scroll-anchor="false">\r\n<div class="text-base my-auto mx-auto py-5 px-6">\r\n<div class="mx-auto flex flex-1 text-base gap-4 md:gap-5 lg:gap-6 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem]">\r\n<div class="group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn @xs/thread:px-0 @sm/thread:px-1.5 @md/thread:px-4">\r\n<div class="relative flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex max-w-full flex-col flex-grow">\r\n<div class="min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 whitespace-normal break-words text-start [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="069b83c1-9b21-4607-9299-2894fcf40002" data-message-model-slug="gpt-4o">\r\n<div class="flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden first:pt-[3px]">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p class="" data-start="0" data-end="166">Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty posted on Wednesday on X his potential "last update" on the case following four years of back and forth between the two. Last week, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the SEC had <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347037/ripple-ceo-says-legal-battle-with-sec-has-ended-xrps-price-jumps"><span class="s2">pulled</span></a> its appeal of part of an earlier ruling.</p>\r\n<article class="group/turn w-full text-token-text-primary focus-visible:outline-none" dir="auto" tabindex="-1" data-testid="conversation-turn-40" data-scroll-anchor="true">\r\n<div class="text-base my-auto mx-auto py-5 px-6">\r\n<div class="mx-auto flex flex-1 text-base gap-4 md:gap-5 lg:gap-6 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem]">\r\n<div class="group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn @xs/thread:px-0 @sm/thread:px-1.5 @md/thread:px-4">\r\n<div class="relative flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex max-w-full flex-col flex-grow">\r\n<div class="min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 whitespace-normal break-words text-start [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="6a570f50-1956-426c-aa9b-e77251a63882" data-message-model-slug="gpt-4o">\r\n<div class="flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden first:pt-[3px]">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A cross-appeal allows a party in a suit to challenge different aspects of a court ruling. According to Alderoty, the SEC will retain $50 million of the fine held in an interest-bearing escrow account, while the remaining $75 million will be returned to Ripple.</span></p>\r\n<p class="" data-start="60" data-end="318">"The SEC will keep $50M of the $125M fine (already in an interest-bearing escrow in cash), with the balance returned to Ripple," he said. "The agency will also ask the Court to lift the standard injunction that was imposed earlier at the SEC’s request."</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</article>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</article>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</article>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC declined to comment. Alderoty noted that this would all be subject to a commission vote, final documents and standard court processes. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Judge Analisa Torres <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235926/sec-lawsuit-over-whether-xrp-is-a-security-will-go-to-trial"><span class="s2">ruled</span></a> in July 2023 that some of Ripple’s sales, called programmatic, of XRP did not violate securities laws because of a blind bid process in place for them. Torres, however, ruled that other direct token sales to institutional investors were securities.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">That second part regarding institutional investors meant that Ripple would be <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/310121/ripple-fined-125-million-in-sec-case"><span class="s2">fined</span></a> $125 million. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC has taken on a new direction since the new Trump administration rolled in, following former Chair Gary Gensler's exit in January. Under the previous Biden administration, Gensler had said most cryptocurrencies were securities and called on crypto platforms to register with the agency. While the agency brought cases against major crypto exchanges and firms under Gensler’s reign, the case against Ripple was brought before Gensler became chair.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Over the past several weeks, the SEC has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/336761/days-after-gensler-leaves-sec-rescinds-controversial-crypto-accounting-guidance-sab-121"><span class="s2">rescinded</span></a> controversial crypto accounting guidance, looked to re-examine <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346616/acting-sec-chair-uyeda-directs-staff-to-reexamine-proposed-crypto-custody-rule"><span class="s2">rules</span></a> affecting crypto, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344356/secs-crypto-task-force-set-to-hold-its-first-roundtable-later-this-month"><span class="s2">created</span></a> a crypto task force and issued statements on <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345245/secs-latest-memecoin-statement-marks-the-latest-in-a-series-of-actions-since-the-trump-administration-took-office-sparking-support-and-criticism"><span class="s2">memecoins</span></a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347378/sec-says-proof-of-work-mining-does-not-implicate-us-securities-laws"><span class="s3">proof-of-work</span></a>. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>