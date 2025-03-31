<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. government currently has no plans to adopt Dogecoin, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/340273/elon-musk-harry-bolz-memecoins">Elon Musk</a> said Sunday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"There are no plans for the government to use Dogecoin or anything as far as I know," Musk said during a town hall <a href="https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1djxXVDmXLNGZ">meeting</a> hosted by the America PAC, which he created last year. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On stage, the Tesla CEO explained that the name of the federal department came from suggestions on the internet, which led him to change the name from Government Efficiency Commission to DOGE.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"The names are similar, but they're doing two very different things," Musk said. "We're just literally trying to make the government 15% more efficient."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The initial announcement of the department name prompted market participants to speculate that its namesake memecoin would potentially be involved, especially as it came from Musk, a long-time proponent of Dogecoin.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Dogecoin's logo also </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/336037/doge-memecoin-logo-department-of-government-efficiency-website"><span style="font-weight: 400;">briefly appeared</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on the department's official website following President Donald Trump's inauguration in January, further fueling speculation.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Dogecoin's price, which surged when the department was announced, fell 3.2% over the past 24 hours to change hands at $0.16, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248356/dogecoin-doge-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's Dogecoin price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Department of Government Efficiency has targeted over a dozen U.S. government agencies, including the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Internal Revenue Service, both of which have begun layoffs on the scale of thousands.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, the cost-cutting department has also faced backlash after making several errors during the extensive government layoffs, and has been hit with dozens of lawsuits.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to its official website, DOGE claims it has saved the U.S. government a total of $130 billion, or about $807 per taxpayer.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>