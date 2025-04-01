<p>Backpack Exchange, which acquired FTX EU, the European arm of the bankrupt exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried, has initiated "asset recovery" for former customers.</p>\r\n<p>On Tuesday, the company <a href="https://x.com/Backpack/status/1906964829862244431">posted a link</a> on X that former FTX EU customers can use to identify themselves. Former customers must complete a know-your-customer (KYC) to initiate the process of recovering any lost funds.</p>\r\n<p>After acquiring FTX EU <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/333308/ftx-eu-acquired-by-backpack-exchange-an-exchange-founded-by-previous-ftx-and-alameda-employees">earlier this year</a>, Backpack assumed the responsibility of distributing the previously court-approved FTX bankruptcy claims to EU users. The company — a crypto exchange and digital wallet platform — was founded by former FTX and Alameda Research employees.</p>\r\n<p>FTX and Alameda <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/185083/ftx-files-for-chapter-11-bankruptcy">filed for bankruptcy</a> in November 2022, which shook the entire digital assets industry to its core.</p>\r\n<p>Backpack has acquired both a <a href="https://www.investopedia.com/terms/m/mifid-ii.asp#:~:text=MiFID%20II%2C%20a%20European%20Union,pushing%20it%20onto%20official%20exchanges." data-v-cb736f2c="">MiFID II license</a> to facilitate its global expansion and offerings across the EU and a license from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. The company was valued at $120 million during its Series A financing round in early 2024.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>