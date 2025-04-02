<p>U.S.-based public traded Bitcoin mining company Hut 8 this week announced <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348858/hut-8-partners-with-trump-backed-firm-to-launch-american-bitcoin-mining-company">an 80% stake</a> in the Trump-backed American Data Centers, now rebranded as bitcoin miner American Bitcoin. The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349114/trump-backed-mining-firm-american-bitcoin-plans-to-go-public-possibly-take-private-investment-report">long-term vision</a>, according to Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot, is for American Bitcoin to be "two sister publicly traded companies" combined under one vertically integrated firm.</p>\r\n<p>American Bitcoin's most prominent investors include President Donald Trump's eldest sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr.</p>\r\n<p>The upshot is that Hut 8 (ticker HUT) will be able to generate recurring, fiat-based revenue while reducing its overall cost of capital, a Benchmark analyst said. These factors will ultimately contribute to a higher valuation multiple for its stock.</p>\r\n<p>"We believe the American Bitcoin transaction makes sound strategic sense for the company given its overarching vision of operating as an integrated energy and digital infrastructure provider rather than as just a bitcoin mining firm," Benchmark equity analyst Mark Palmer wrote in a note to clients. "We view HUT’s shares as very undervalued, especially considering its multiple drivers of upside, and we note that its bitcoin holdings represent almost 71% of its market capitalization."</p>\r\n<p>Hut 8 will initially retain its Bitcoin treasury — it holds 10,237 BTC as of March 6, making it one of the largest corporate holders — while using those holdings strategically. "Management said the company would sell a portion of its bitcoins to fund the development of energy infrastructure if and when it would make sense for it to do so, adding that it would continue to put its holdings to work using derivatives," Palmer wrote.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/corporate-bitcoin-holdings-5m-of-entry-value/embed" title="Corporate Bitcoin Holdings ($5M+ of Value)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<article dir="auto" data-testid="conversation-turn-2" data-scroll-anchor="true">\r\n<div>\r\n<div tabindex="-1">\r\n<div>\r\n<div>\r\n<div>\r\n<div dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="4697b950-424d-4d09-82b9-c4a0957a498f" data-message-model-slug="gpt-4o">\r\n<div>\r\n<div>\r\n<p data-start="0" data-end="482">Hut 8's management explained that the transaction would transform the company into a low-volatility energy and digital infrastructure firm while maintaining exposure to Bitcoin’s price, Palmer noted. The deal aims to lower Hut 8's overall cost of capital and improve financial alignment with American Bitcoin.</p>\r\n<p data-start="0" data-end="482">Meanwhile, American Bitcoin plans to expand its self-mining capacity from ~10 EH/s to over 50 EH/s while improving energy efficiency, with Hut 8 potentially hosting mining operations at multiple sites.</p>\r\n<p data-start="0" data-end="482"><a href="https://www.theblock.co/crypto-company-stocks/334983/hut-8-corp-hut">Hut 8's stock</a> popped about 6% on the news and traded around $13.33 per share at publication time. Shares are down nearly 40% from post-election highs. Benchmark reiterated its "buy" rating on Hut 8 while lowering the price target from $41 to $33.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</article><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>