After legal drama, Shaquille O'Neal reaches settlement in FTX class action lawsuit

Companies • April 24, 2025, 10:42AM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • The lawsuit took some dramatic turns in 2023 when lawyers tried to serve O’Neal at least 20 times.
  • O’Neal has said he was “just a paid spokesperson for a commercial.”

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and FTX customers have reached a settlement agreement years after starring in a commercial for the now bankrupt crypto exchange. 

O'Neal and the plaintiffs reached an "amicable proposed resolution," according to a court document filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The terms of the settlement will stay confidential until a motion is filed seeking preliminary approval, the filing read. 

The class action lawsuit was brought in late 2022 by Edwin Garrison, an Oklahoma man who says he bought an unregistered security from FTX after seeing the company's advertisements. Garrison filed the lawsuit on behalf of others impacted by the fallout, and claimed that promoters named in the suit failed to do due diligence before marketing the company to the public while also not disclosing the nature, scope or amount they were paid to do so. 

According to previous The Block reporting, the lawsuit took some dramatic turns in 2023 when lawyers tried to serve O'Neal at least 20 times. Later, O'Neal said court papers were "tossed" at his car in Georgia; thus, he was never actually served. Finally, a few weeks later, O'Neal was served in Miami at the Kaseya Center (formerly FTX Arena) during Game 4 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals. 

Class action lawsuits have been filed against other high-profile celebrities, including Tom Brady, Gisele Bünchen and Larry David. FTX filed for bankruptcy in late 2022, and the exchange's CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, was found guilty in November 2023 of seven criminal counts. 

O'Neal has said he was "just a paid spokesperson for a commercial" following FTX's bankruptcy.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

Sarah Wynn profile picture Sarah Wynn

Sarah is a reporter at The Block covering policy, regulation and legal happenings. Before, Sarah was a reporter with CQ Legal writing about securities regulation, which is where she first started reporting on crypto. Sarah has also written for The Bond Buyer and American Banker, among other finance-related publications. She graduated from the University of Missouri and earned a degree in print and digital journalism. Sarah is based in Washington D.C., and is an avid coffee lover. You can follow her on Twitter @ForTheWynn.

See More
Connect on

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Lawrence Lewitinn at [email protected]

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Sarah Wynn