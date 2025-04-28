Solana Policy Institute expands its ranks, tapping Rachel Green Horn as chief marketing officer

Policy • April 28, 2025, 6:43AM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Rachel Green Horn, who was previously the chief marketing and communications officer at Filecoin Foundation, starts her new role on Monday.
  • The Solana Policy Institute debuted last month with Miller Whitehouse-Levine at the helm.

Newly created advocacy group Solana Policy Institute is adding another crypto veteran to its ranks — Rachel Green Horn will be its chief marketing officer.

Green Horn, who was previously the chief marketing and communications officer at Filecoin Foundation, starts her new role on Monday, according to a statement shared with The Block.

"I believe thoughtful policy engagement is essential for crypto technologies to reach their full potential in creating more efficient, transparent, and accessible systems," she said in a statement. "I’m excited to facilitate informed dialogue between developers building on Solana and policymakers shaping the regulatory landscape in Washington D.C. and beyond."

The Solana Policy Institute debuted last month with Miller Whitehouse-Levine at the helm. Whitehouse-Levine previously led the DeFi Education Fund. Days after its unveiling, former Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith said she was joining the institute in May as president.

The institute will be focused on influencing draft stablecoin and market structure bills, as well as influencing the Securities and Exchange Commission's newly created Crypto Task Force and incoming leadership at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Lawmakers and regulators in Washington have been busy over the past few months to create a regulatory framework for crypto and have also a focus on stablecoins.

Meanwhile, at the top, President Donald Trump has shown friendliness towards the industry, which has also complicated some legislative efforts. Since January, Trump has signed a couple of crypto-related executive orders, including most recently one creating a strategic bitcoin reserve and a digital asset stockpile. Trump also launched a memecoin days before his inauguration and Trump-backed DeFi protocol, World Liberty Financial, recently launched a stablecoin.

Before Filecoin, Green Horn directed executive communications at the Consumer Technology Association for eight years and was also in a communications position at Protocol Labs, according to her LinkedIn. She was also recognized in 2022 by the Women's Crypto Organizing and Investment Network as a leader in cryptocurrency.

"Rachel's unique background — spanning both DC tech trade associations and crypto networks — gives her valuable perspective on effective technology advocacy in complex regulatory environments," Whitehouse-Levine said.


