Metaplanet issues $25 million in bonds to buy more bitcoin following US expansion

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet issued zero-interest ordinary bonds worth 3.6 billion Japanese yen ($24.7 million) to purchase more bitcoin, the company said Friday.

The issuance will be allocated via Metaplanet’s EVO FUND, allowing investors to redeem bonds at full face value by Oct. 31, 2025. This marks the 12th round of ordinary bonds issued for supporting the company's bitcoin accumulation strategy.

Since Metaplanet started to actively buy bitcoin in April 2024, the company amassed a total of 5,000 BTC ($484 million), which is 50% of its goal of holding 10,000 BTC by the year-end. The Tokyo-based company is currently among the top ten corporate bitcoin holders alongside Michael Saylor's Strategy and Elon Musk's Tesla.

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich announced on X that the company's U.S. OTC Market-listed stock MTPLF experienced a surge in trading volume recently, marking its fourth consecutive day of record-breaking volume yesterday.

"Our unrealized gains on Bitcoin now exceed 6 billion yen which is more than 4x our market cap before we adopted the Bitcoin standard," Gerovich said in another X post on Friday.

Meanwhile, Metaplanet announced yesterday that its board of directors had resolved to establish a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary in Miami, Florida, later this month. It said Florida is an emerging hub for bitcoin-focused companies.

The planned subsidiary, Metaplanet Treasury Corp., is expected to strengthen the parent company's access to institutional liquidity pools and more efficient bitcoin acquisition channels, according to the firm.

The new company also plans to raise up to $250 million to boost its bitcoin treasury strategy, starting with an initial capital of $10 million at launch.

Metaplanet's stock on the Tokyo exchange rose 10.4% to 435 Japanese yen so far on Friday, while trading continues.