Metaplanet plans to establish US subsidiary, raise $250 million to accelerate bitcoin treasury strategy

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet announced on Thursday that its board of directors had resolved to establish a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary in Miami, Florida, this month as part of its ongoing global expansion strategy and bitcoin treasury operations.

Metaplanet has been actively buying the world's largest cryptocurrency since it introduced its bitcoin adoption strategy in April 2024, reaching the 5,000 BTC ($475 million) milestone last week after its latest 145 BTC ($14 million) bitcoin buy — 50% of its 2025 target.

"We intend to accelerate this strategy by establishing Metaplanet Treasury Corp. in Florida, a rapidly emerging hub for Bitcoin-focused companies and financial innovation, recognized for its business-friendly policies and rising status as a global center of capital and technology," the firm said in a statement.

Metaplanet Treasury Corp., described as a bitcoin accumulation and related treasury operations business, will be used to strengthen the parent company's access to institutional liquidity pools and more efficient bitcoin acquisition channels, according to the firm. Represented by CEO Simon Gerovich and bitcoin strategy lead Dylan LeClair as directors, the new entity will also enhance its treasury flexibility and execution speed, it added.

"Alongside our existing BVI entity, the addition of a U.S. subsidiary enhances our international structure and increases our ability to respond to market dynamics with speed and precision," the firm said, stressing the impact of the move on its 2025 financials is expected to be limited.

Raising $250 million

The new company will launch with initial capital of $10 million and plans to raise up to $250 million to accelerate its bitcoin treasury strategy, according to a translated post from Gerovich.

"The reason for choosing Florida is clear: the state is rapidly emerging as a global hub for Bitcoin innovation, corporate adoption and financial liberalization," he said. "This new subsidiary will strengthen our around-the-clock operational capabilities across time zones, further strengthen our strategic position in the U.S. market and mark an important step in Metaplanet's evolution as a global bitcoin treasury company."

Earlier this week, Metaplanet announced that Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey, a key player in President Trump's newfound pro-bitcoin stance, had been appointed to its strategic board of advisors.

Metaplanet's Tokyo-listed stock closed up 2.6% on Thursday at 394 yen ($2.73), according to TradingView, having gained more than 1,260% during the last year.

Corporate accumulators keep stacking

Metaplanet's 5,000 BTC places it in the top ten of corporate bitcoin holders alongside Michael Saylor's Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), Bitcoin miner MARA, Elon Musk's Tesla and Jock Dorsey's Block, according to The Block's data dashboard. Beyond the company's goal of reaching 10,000 BTC this year, it has set another target of 21,000 BTC by the end of 2026.

Among the growing number of Strategy-esque bitcoin corporate accumulators, Nasdaq-listed healthcare tech firm Semler Scientific announced Wednesday it had acquired another 165 BTC for $15.7 million — taking its total holding to 3,467 BTC, worth around $329 million. That followed Semler's SEC filing earlier this month for a $500 million securities offering to fund corporate purposes, including the acquisition of bitcoin.

On Monday, corporate bitcoin accumulation pioneer Strategy itself disclosed the acquisition of a further 15,355 BTC for $1.4 billion, bringing its substantial holdings to 553,555 BTC — worth over $52 billion — the equivalent of more than 2.6% of bitcoin's total 21 million supply.