'Stay humble, stack sats': Strategy acquires another 15,355 bitcoin for $1.4 billion as total holdings reach 553,555 BTC

Bitcoin treasury company Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) acquired an additional 15,355 BTC for approximately $1.42 billion at an average price of $92,737 per bitcoin between April 21 and April 27, according to an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

Strategy now holds a total of 553,555 BTC — worth over $52 billion — bought at an average price of $68,459 per bitcoin for a total cost of around $37.9 billion, including fees and expenses, according to the company's co-founder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor. That's the equivalent of more than 2.6% of bitcoin's total 21 million supply and implies around $14 billion of paper gains.

The latest acquisitions were made using proceeds from the sale of its class A common stock, MSTR, and perpetual strike preferred stock, STRK. Last week, Strategy sold 4,020,000 MSTR shares for approximately $1.4 billion. As of April 27, just $128.7 million worth of MSTR shares now remain available for issuance and sale under that program. Strategy also sold 435,069 STRK shares for approximately $37.5 million, with $20.92 billion worth of STRK shares remaining available for issuance and sale under that program.

Strategy's STRK and STRF perpetual preferred stocks are in addition to the firm's initial "21/21 plan," which targets a total capital raise of $42 billion in equity offerings and fixed-income securities for bitcoin acquisitions.

Saylor again hinted at the likelihood of another bitcoin acquisition filing ahead of time, sharing an update on Strategy's bitcoin purchase tracker on Sunday, stating, "Stay humble. Stack sats."

Strategy previously acquired an additional 6,556 BTC for approximately $555 million at an average price of $84,785 per bitcoin between April 14 and April 20 — taking its total holdings to 538,200 BTC.

New kid on the corporate bitcoin block

The corporate bitcoin accumulation race is now really heating up, with Cantor Fitzgerald, SoftBank, Bitfinex and Tether announcing the planned launch of a $3.6 billion bitcoin venture last week, joining the likes of Semler Scientific, KULR and Metaplanet in adopting a bitcoin acquisition model, pioneered by Strategy and Saylor.

The "Bitcoin-native" public company, Twenty One — with Strike boss Jack Mallers taking the helm as CEO — aims to launch with over 42,000 BTC and is pitching itself as a more agile and capital-efficient vehicle for bitcoin exposure compared to Strategy, according to analysts at K33.

"In filings and presentations to the SEC, the company highlighted a key structural difference: as Strategy continues to grow its treasury, each new dollar of bitcoin purchased has a diminishing effect on its per-share bitcoin holdings," the analysts said. "In contrast to Strategy, Twenty One Capital is starting fresh, offering what it calls a 'pure play' on bitcoin with Bitcoin-native operations, a clean cap table, and two custom metrics: Bitcoin Per Share (BPS) and Bitcoin Return Rate (BRR) — transparent tools that track how much BTC each share is actually worth, and how that value grows over time."

Twenty One's roadmap also includes developing Bitcoin-native debt and equity products, launching a lending platform and offering education and advisory services for both institutional and retail investors.

Saylor recently joined Bitwise Head of Alpha Strategies Jeff Park and The Block CEO Larry Cermak for a one-hour webinar, discussing why this growing "Bitcoin Standard" matters.

Strategy's class A common stock, MSTR, closed up 5.2% on Friday at $368.71, according to The Block's Strategy price page, amid a rebound for both traditional and crypto markets that saw bitcoin gain more than 8% over the last week. MSTR is currently up 0.7% in pre-market trading on Monday, per TradingView, and 22.9% year-to-date, with a market cap of $98.1 billion.