Strategy buys more bitcoin for $555 million, pushing total holdings to 538,200 BTC

Companies • April 21, 2025, 9:35AM EDT
  • Strategy bought 6,556 bitcoin last week using money raised from stock sales.
  • The company now owns 538,200 bitcoin, bought for a total of $36.47 billion.
  • At current prices, Strategy’s bitcoin is worth around $46.8 billion — giving it a paper profit of about $10 billion.

Michael Saylor's Strategy purchased an additional 6,556 bitcoin for $555.8 million between April 14 and April 20, according to a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The company paid an average price of $84,785 per bitcoin.

The funds came from selling its own shares to investors through ongoing stock sale programs. During the week, Strategy sold 1.76 million shares of its common stock (MSTR) and over 91,000 shares of its preferred stock (STRK), raising a total of $555.5 million to finance the bitcoin purchase.

The MSTR and STRK stock sale programs, launched in October 2024 and March 2025, respectively, have a combined capacity of $42 billion. As of April 20, $1.53 billion in MSTR and $20.96 billion in STRK remain available for issuance.

With the latest bitcoin acquisition, Strategy now holds a total of 538,200 bitcoin, purchased at a total cost of $36.47 billion. The company's average purchase price across all holdings is $67,766 per bitcoin.

Bitcoin is currently trading at around $87,000. At that price, Strategy's bitcoin stash is valued at around $46.8 billion — translating to a paper profit of about $10 billion.

Earlier this month, Strategy reported unrealized losses of $5.91 billion on its bitcoin holdings for the first quarter of 2025. Since then, bitcoin has gained, flipping those paper losses into notional gains. Under accounting rules, companies must report unrealized losses when the market value of an asset falls below its purchase price — even if the asset hasn't been sold.

Strategy's common stock, MSTR, is up about 2.2% today, trading at around $324, according to The Block's MSTR price page.


