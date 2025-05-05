Ethereum-based investment products see inflows for second consecutive week

Company Intelligence • May 5, 2025, 8:26AM EDT
Quick Take

  • U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds led BTC flows as usual.
  • Institutional investment vehicles tracking altcoins like Ethereum and blockchain equities saw inflows for the second consecutive week.
  • CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill said the data showed that “investor sentiment remains strong.”

Digital asset products attracted $2 billion in inflows last week, which increased three-week inflows to $5.5 billion and lifted year-to-date inflows to $5.6 billion. Total assets under management climbed to a 10-week high of $156 billion, according to a CoinShares report on Monday.

U.S.-based funds accounted for most of the patronage, some $1.9 billion. Germany, Switzerland, and Canada also contributed modest flows in a signal of “broad supportive sentiment” for cryptocurrencies, Butterfill wrote.

Ethereum-based investment products recorded positive flows for the second week in a row and brought in $149 million between April 27 and May 2. Funds underpinned by ether now boast $336 million in inflows since late last month. XRP and tezos notched the most notable influx after ETH, with $10.5 million and $8.2 million each, while Solana products shed $6 million. Elsewhere, blockchain equities saw $15.9 million in net inflows from investors.

Same old, same old for bitcoin

Meanwhile, bitcoin continued its spot crypto product dominance from last week. “As usual, Bitcoin was the prime beneficiary, seeing $1.84 billion inflows,” per CoinShares’ Head of Research.

Once again, funds located within the U.S. led the pack last week and noted $1.8 billion in net inflows. This extended bullish flows into spot BTC ETFs issued by the likes of BlackRock and Fidelity to a third consecutive week. Bitcoin traded down 1.5% before the U.S. market opened, changing hands around $94,051 according to The Block’s price page.


AUTHOR

Naga Avan-Nomayo profile picture Naga Avan-Nomayo

Naga joined The Block with over four years of crypto-reporting experience as a Lagos-based News Generalist and Markets Reporter. Previously at crypto dot news, Ethereum World News, and The San Fransisco Tribe, he's interviewed CEOs and industry experts, broke stories, and survived the FTX crash. He's a Digital Media and Journalism alumnus of the University of Lagos. You can send Naga scoops and intel via @shogunaga on Telegram.

