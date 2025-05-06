Bitwise submits S-1 for a spot NEAR ETF

Companies • May 6, 2025, 3:47PM EDT
Quick Take

  • The digital asset management firm Bitwise submitted a registration statement for a spot NEAR exchange-traded fund with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • The submission comes nearly two weeks after Bitwise filed to launch a Bitwise NEAR ETF in Delaware, which was seen as a preliminary step to launching an ETF.

The digital asset management firm Bitwise submitted a registration statement for a NEAR exchange-traded fund with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to an S-1 filing.

Bitwise's NEAR ETF would give investors exposure to NEAR through a traditional brokerage account without them having to own the digital asset themselves — much like how Bitwise's spot bitcoin ETF BITB gives investors exposure to bitcoin.

The Block reached out to Bitwise for comment.

The official submission to the regulator comes nearly two weeks after Bitwise filed to launch a Bitwise NEAR ETF in Delaware, which is seen as a preliminary step to launching an ETF.

NEAR, the native token of the Near protocol, traded at $2.30 per token after falling 2.15% in the past day, according to The Block's NEAR price page.

Along with NEAR, companies are proposing establishing ETFs tracking the digital assets DOGE, PENGU, SEI, and TRX, among others, The Block previously reported.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

MK Manoylov

MK Manoylov has been a reporter for The Block since 2020 — joining just before bitcoin surpassed $20,000 for the first time. Since then, MK has written nearly 1,000 articles for the publication, covering any and all crypto news but with a penchant toward NFT, metaverse, web3 gaming, funding, crime, hack and crypto ecosystem stories. MK holds a graduate degree from New York University's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program (SHERP) and has also covered health topics for WebMD and Insider. You can follow MK on X @MManoylov and on LinkedIn.

