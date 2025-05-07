London-based financial technology firm Revolut has partnered with Lightspark, a company building infrastructure on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, to enable faster Bitcoin transactions in the UK and select European Economic Area (EEA) countries, Lightspark announced Wednesday.

The integration gives Revolut access to Lightspark’s Lightning Network-based payment protocol, enabling near-instant bitcoin transfers. The firm will also tap into Lightspark’s MoneyGrid, a payment routing system powered by the Lightning Network that aims to simplify cross-border fund transfers for both institutions and individuals. According to Lightspark, MoneyGrid connects over 300 million users across over 140 countries.

"For too long, traditional banks have relied on outdated, slow, and expensive payment systems‌ — ‌akin to dial-up when the rest of the world uses 5G," said Lightspark CEO and Co-Founder David Marcus in a statement. "In a world with a new, open Money Grid that enables instant, seamless transactions, we’re excited to see a global fintech such as Revolut lead the way."

David Marcus launched Lightspark in May 2022 after departing the Meta-backed Diem stablecoin project, aiming to expand Bitcoin’s use cases via the Lightning Network. The company has since attracted investment from a16z crypto, Paradigm, and other prominent venture firms.

Revolut joins a growing list of major platforms that are adopting the Lightning Network for faster and cheaper bitcoin payments. Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the U.S., integrated the Lightning Network in April 2024. As of early 2025, Lightning facilitated around 15% of Coinbase’s bitcoin transaction volume, The Block previously reported.

Revolut’s move comes on the heels of strong financial performance. In April, the firm posted a record $1.4 billion in annual pre-tax profit — a 149% increase from the prior year — driven in part by its crypto offerings, including the launch of Revolut X, a mobile crypto exchange app available in the UK and select EEA markets. The company has also floated plans to launch a stablecoin, though it is not expected to be available in the United States. Revolut exited the U.S. market in October 2023 due to regulatory challenges.