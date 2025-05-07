Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says US should be the 'premier destination for digital assets'

Policy • May 7, 2025, 12:05PM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • “We believe that the United States should be the premier destination for digital assets,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.
  • Though many questions during Wednesday’s were focused on tariffs, that committee is also working on a bill to regulate crypto broadly.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. "should be the premier destination for digital assets," as lawmakers grapple with how to draft rules for cryptocurrencies.

Bessent was asked on Wednesday, while testifying at a House Financial Services Committee hearing, why the U.S. needs to "take the lead" on crypto.

"We believe that the United States should be the premier destination for digital assets," Bessent said. "And as members of this committee and the Senate are attempting to do — create good market structure around that — so that U.S. best practices are used around the world."

Bessent, who was tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the Treasury and confirmed by the Senate in January, has previously expressed his positive view of crypto, saying that the crypto economy is "here to stay." Bessent is also a member of the "President's Working Group on Digital Asset Markets," as part of an executive order issued by Trump on Jan. 23.

Though many questions during Wednesday's were focused on tariffs, that committee is also working on a bill to regulate crypto broadly. On Monday, House Republicans released a discussion draft proposing new roles for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission, including disclosure mandates.

Some Democrats, though, have raised concerns over Trump's involvement in crypto after he launched his own memecoin shortly before his 2025 inauguration. His affiliated venture, World Liberty Financial, also recently launched its own stablecoin. On Tuesday, some Democrats splintered off to hold their own roundtable after leaving a scheduled hearing to discuss crypto regulation, citing their concerns about Trump's crypto involvement. Others, such as Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., stayed behind and said both sides need to work together.

On Thursday, the Senate is set to vote on a separate bill to regulate stablecoins. That, too, has hit a snag among some Democrats. On Saturday, Democratic Sens. Ruben Gallego, Mark Warner, Raphael Warnock, Lisa Blunt Rochester, and others issued a statement warning that the current version of the bill contains multiple unresolved issues.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

Sarah Wynn profile picture Sarah Wynn

Sarah is a reporter at The Block covering policy, regulation and legal happenings. Before, Sarah was a reporter with CQ Legal writing about securities regulation, which is where she first started reporting on crypto. Sarah has also written for The Bond Buyer and American Banker, among other finance-related publications. She graduated from the University of Missouri and earned a degree in print and digital journalism. Sarah is based in Washington D.C., and is an avid coffee lover. You can follow her on Twitter @ForTheWynn.

See More
Connect on

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Jason Shubnell at [email protected]

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Sarah Wynn