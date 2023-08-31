About Mantle

Mantle Price Data

Mantle (MNT) currently has a price of ¥79.93 and is up 3.53% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 39 with a market cap of ¥249.9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.1B tokens out of a total supply of 6.2B tokens.

Mantle (MNT) is a decentralized platform that allows for the exchange of value and data across different blockchain networks. It aims to make blockchain technology more accessible by simplifying the development process for businesses. By using Mantle, developers can focus on their core business instead of dealing with the complexities of blockchain technology.