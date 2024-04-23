About Renzo Restaked ETH

Renzo Restaked ETH Price Data

Renzo Restaked ETH (ezETH) currently has a price of ¥503.2K and is up 1.032% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 41 with a market cap of ¥500.9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥23.4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 996.9K tokens out of a total supply of 1000K tokens.

Renzo functions as a Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) and Strategy Manager within the EigenLayer ecosystem. It provides an interface for users to interact with the ecosystem, particularly focusing on securing Actively Validated Services (AVSs). ezETH is the liquid restaking token representing a user’s restaked position at Renzo. Users can deposit native ETH or LSTs and receive ezETH.