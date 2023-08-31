VeChain (VET) currently has a price of £0.017 and is down -0.11% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 43 with a market cap of £1.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £26.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 72.7B tokens out of a total supply of 86B tokens.
VeChain (VET) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform created by the Singapore-based VeChain Foundation in 2015. It focuses on optimizing supply chain management, particularly in the logistics industry, by leveraging blockchain technology to solve real-world economic challenges. VET has gained popularity for its comprehensive utilization of blockchain in addressing these issues.
